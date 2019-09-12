Home Entertainment English

Roland Emmerich will receive a tribute at Zurich Film Festival

Independence Day director Roland Emmerich will be honoured with a special tribute at the Zurich Film Festival.

Published: 12th September 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Roland Emmerich

Roland Emmerich

By Express News Service

 

Independence Day director Roland Emmerich will be honoured with a special tribute at the Zurich Film Festival. The Swiss event will screen a retrospective of Emmerich’s work and give him its “A Tribute to…” award on September 29. The screenings will include the director’s debut movie The Noah Ark Principle which played in competition at the 1984 Berlin Film Festival, as well as Independence Day, Stargate, Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow and White House Down.

“Emmerich is a true Hollywood auteur who creates cultural milestones, breaks barriers as an artist and crafts socially conscious messages while entertaining audiences worldwide.

He has shown incredible range over the course of his amazing career, and we are deeply honoured to welcome him to Zurich,” said ZFF co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl SpoerriEmmerich set up Centropolis Entertainment in 1985 and has produced and directed more than 20 features under that banner.

His latest movie is Midway, centered on the crucial World War II battle in the Pacific, with an ensemble cast that includes Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans and Nick Jonas.The Zurich festival has already announced that Kristen Stewart will be honored with its Golden Eye Award. The 15th edition of ZFF takes place September 26 to October 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roland Emmerich Zurich Film Festival
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp