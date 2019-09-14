Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson in India to shoot for 'Tenet'

Home Entertainment English

Nolan last visited India last year in March to create awareness about celluloid films in the digital era, and interacted with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Shah Rukh Khan.

A fan takes a selfie with Robert Pattinson at Mumbai airport

By IANS

MUMBAI: Iconic Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actor Robert Pattinson have arrived in Mumbai to shoot for the much-hyped Hollywood project, "Tenet". The film also features Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia, besides John David Washington.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker Nolan and "Twilight" hero Pattinson, along with the film's cast and crew, arrived in Mumbai early on Friday for a schedule of 10 days.

The film's team is stationed in the south Mumbai for the shoot. They will film crucial action sequences in India.

Nolan has planned to shoot the film in seven countries including Italy, UK, Estonia apart from India.

An interesting casting in the film is Dimple. She grabbed a lot of attention on social media when she was spotted in the city flaunting her new hair colour, reportedly for her role, which gave the 61-year-old actress an ultra-glam appeal.

Mumbai-based talent manager Purvi Lavingia Vats, who had pitched the idea of casting Dimple to Nolan's team, had told IANS: "Dimple is a great actress and a wonderful person. She is the only Indian actor to be a part of this project as of now. They will be shooting the film in different countries, and India is one of them."

Nolan last visited India last year in March to create awareness about celluloid films in the digital era, and interacted with iconic personalities of Indian cinema including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Back then, when asked if he watched Indian films, Nolan had replied: "I have watched some Indian cinema, not enough though. But I enjoyed them very much. I want to watch more of them."

"Tenet" is slated to release on July 2020.

