James Gunn announces full cast of 'The Suicide Squad', check it out here!

He confirmed that Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis will reprise the roles they played in the sequel to 2016's DC movie "Suicide Squad".

Published: 14th September 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker James Gunn has revealed the full cast of his upcoming film "The Suicide Squad", but with a warning.

Gunn took to Twitter to reveal the names of the 24 stars.

"Don't get too attached. #TheSuicideSquad," he wrote along with the list.

He confirmed that Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis will reprise the roles they played in the sequel to 2016's DC movie "Suicide Squad", reports variety.com.

Stars including Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior are the new entrants.

However, actor Will Smith will not be returning as Deadshot. Some reports indicate that Elba would be replacing Smith as the character, while others have claimed that Deadshot will not be in "The Suicide Squad", and Elba will be playing a new character with a daughter portrayed by Reid.

Gunn and the studio Warner Bros have not revealed any details about the characters.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director Gunn wrote the second "Suicide Squad" installment, which tells the story of a group of super-villains forced by the government to work for good and save mankind. It is slated to be out in 2021.

The first installment released in 2016, grossing $768 million worldwide despite dismal reviews.

