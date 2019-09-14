Kerry Washington to star in action film 'Shadow Force'

By Express News Service

Kerry Washington will join Sterling K. Brown in an action film called Shadow Force, acquired by Lionsgate.

Washington is currently filming Little Fires Everywhere, a Hulu miniseries that is directed by Lynn Shelton and based on a novel by Celeste Ng. She most recently starred in American Son, which Simpson Street produced and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It will debut on Netflix on November 1.

Brown’s next role comes in the latest season of This is Us and in Waves, which premiered at Telluride and is a family drama from A24 and director Trey Edward Schults. He’ll also have a voice role in Frozen 2 and be seen opposite Blake Lively in the spy movie The Rhythm Section opening next year and directed by Reed Morano.