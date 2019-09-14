Home Entertainment English

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira working together on adaptation of Chimamanda's novel 'Americanah'

Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Lupita Nyong'o's Eba Productions will also produce.

Published: 14th September 2019 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira

Actors Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Black Panther" stars Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira are teaming up once again for HBO Max series based on the novel "Americanah".

According to Variety, the upcoming streaming service of WarnerMedia has given a straight-to-series order to the project.

Gurira, who most recently featured in "Avengers: Endgame", will write the pilot and serve as showrunner, while Nyong'o will play the lead role.

The best-selling book, written by author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, tells the story of Ifemelu, a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze.

Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west, with Ifemelu heading for America, where, despite her academic success, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black.

Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London.

The two actors will also executive produce the show alongside Andrea Calderwood of Potboiler Television, Didi Rea and Danielle Del of D2 Productions, and Nancy Won.

Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Nyong'o's Eba Productions will also produce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lupita Nyong'o Danai Gurira Americanah Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp