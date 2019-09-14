Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira working together on adaptation of Chimamanda's novel 'Americanah'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Black Panther" stars Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira are teaming up once again for HBO Max series based on the novel "Americanah".

According to Variety, the upcoming streaming service of WarnerMedia has given a straight-to-series order to the project.

Gurira, who most recently featured in "Avengers: Endgame", will write the pilot and serve as showrunner, while Nyong'o will play the lead role.

The best-selling book, written by author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, tells the story of Ifemelu, a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze.

Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west, with Ifemelu heading for America, where, despite her academic success, she is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black.

Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London.

The two actors will also executive produce the show alongside Andrea Calderwood of Potboiler Television, Didi Rea and Danielle Del of D2 Productions, and Nancy Won.

Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Nyong'o's Eba Productions will also produce.