'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress Rachel Bloom announces pregnancy after Emmy win

Rachel Bloom won the Emmy along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song 'Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal'.

Published: 15th September 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Rachel Bloom

Hollywood actress Rachel Bloom (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: American comedy series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" actress Rachel Bloom has announced she is pregnant.

Bloom, who bagged the Emmy for best original music and lyrics, announced the news backstage on Saturday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The actress joked that she had planned to reveal the news on Instagram but doing it at the Emmys was even better, reports variety.com.

Bloom won the Emmy along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal".

They beat out other nominees from shows such as "Documentary Now" and "Saturday Night Live".

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" ended its run on The CW back in April after four seasons. According to Bloom, she and her team wrote over 150 original songs throughout the show's run.

Bloom has been nominated for six Emmys throughout her career, all but one of which was for her work on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

