Pamela Anderson gets foie gras removed from club menu

By IANS

LONDON: Actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson has won her battle to ban foie gras from the Playboy Club here.

Foie gras is a luxury food product made of the liver of a duck or goose that has been especially fattened. By French law, foie gras is defined as the liver of a duck or goose fattened by force-feeding corn with a feeding tube, a process known as gavage.

The actress urged the heads at the venue to stop selling foie gras, pointing out it was produced by force feeding the birds, reports aceshowbiz.com.

ALSO READ: Pamela Anderson splits with 'monster' Adil Rami

"I'm part of Playboy's family and... was confused - and disappointed - to learn that the Playboy Club London is serving foie gras. There's nothing sexy about foie gras, which means 'fatty liver'. In fact, it's downright vile," she wrote.

"Selling this abhorrent pate is not in keeping with the Playboy brand I know and love, and I hope you'll remove it from the menu right away."

The heads at the entertainment club in Mayfair have now assured the former "Baywatch" star that they have cut the liver pate from the menu.