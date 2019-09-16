Home Entertainment English

Bringing jungle music to the fore

On Saturday, the drums and percussion maestro along with his band Nerve played at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

Published: 16th September 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Meghana Sastry

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jojo Mayer describes his career as colourful and dynamic with a gradual sense of change. Known for bringing together jazz, drums and bass and jungle music from his influences, his style of play has been termed as unique with a distinct sound.

On Saturday, the drums and percussion maestro along with his band Nerve played at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru. On his second visit to the city, Mayer recalls Zakir Hussain as one of biggest influences in the field of percussion with his versatile style of play. “I listen to his work, who, in my view, is one of the masters of percussion culture in the world. You simply cannot ignore it,” he said. Mayer also takes note of Bengaluru’s rich music culture, which he claims to be inspiring when it comes to his work.

Born in Zurich, Switzerland, Mayer’s affair with music was inspired by his father Vali Mayer, who was a musician and bass player. This influence led Mayer to teach himself how to play the drums, which landed him an opportunity with the Monty Alexander Group. This brought him recognition and later, he went on to collaborate with jazz legends, Dizzy Gillespie and Nina Simone.

In 1989, Mayer moved to New York, which brought along a whole new perspective in music. “The best jazz musicians came from New York, but as I got there, I realised that it wasn’t the same atmosphere. I played other genres like hip hop, rock, rhythm and blues and then electronic music caught my music. That’s when jungle music came about,” he said.

Mayer would further go on to put together Nerve in 1996, a band which started as an experiment at Prohibited Beatz, a series of parties he would host and soon evolved into an integral part of his career. Nerve comprises  John Davis, Bass, Jacob Bergson, Keys & Synths, Aaron Nevizie, Sound and Realtime Audio Deconstruction. “The original incarnation of Nerve had downtown musicians and further evolved into the brand it is today after changes over time,” said Mayer.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Mayer said he aims to collaborate for films and give talks in various fields. In mid-2019, he addressed an audience at the AI for Good Summit held at the United Nations in Geneva on the subject of automation and artificial intelligence and how it is taking over the daily routine. “It is important that in the age of AI, we don’t surrender to a machine. It would be a profound mistake but as long as we refrain from it, our position in the food chain won’t surrender to the machine,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jojo Mayer The Lalit Ashok Zakir Hussain
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp