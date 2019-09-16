Elizabeth Hurley flaunts figure in red bikini, denim hotpants

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Elizabeth Hurley, 54, flaunted her fabulous figure in a tiny red bikini and denim hotpants while promoting her swimwear range.

The mother-of-one rocked the cleavage-baring, halterneck top and minuscule shorts in the photo posted on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley (Photo | Elizabeth Hurley Instagram)

Giving a smoldering look to the camera, she angled her body so her taut midriff and slender, sun-kissed pins were on full display.

She appeared to go make-up free for the sun-drenched photo, while her hair flowed over her shoulders.

Captioning the image, she wrote: "Last of the summer sun #England #herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach."