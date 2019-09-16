Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' wins big at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

GoT won in visual effects, single-camera, non-prosthetic make-up, main title design and drama series casting categories.

Published: 16th September 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Game of Thrones'.

A still from 'Game of Thrones'.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" dominated the Creative Arts Emmy Awards by taking home 10 trophies.

The 71st Emmy Awards kicked off with a two-night event starting with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, held at Microsoft Theater here, reports "variety.com".

"Game Of Thrones", which wrapped up its story with the final season earlier this year, dominated the craft and technical categories at the ceremony on Sunday.

The series won in visual effects, single-camera, non-prosthetic make-up, main title design and drama series casting categories.

ALSO READ: Remember the coffee cup gaffe in 'Game of Thrones'? The creators think it's funny now

The popular fantasy drama set a new record by earning 32 nominations at the 2019 Emmys. This is the most ever for a single season of a show. The show was in the race to win in 18 categories on Sunday, out of which it took home 10 trophies.

HBO's "Chernobyl", which dramatises the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, won seven awards, followed by Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with six wins, which included acting accolades for Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby.

Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones took home trophies in guest acting categories for "The Handmaid's Tale".

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" also scored big in craft categories such as period costumes, and won for music supervision. The showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino share that latter award with Robin Urdang.

ALSO READ: Don't see Sansa getting married, having children, says Sophie Turner on her 'Game of Thrones' character's fate 

"Chernobyl", which earned 19 nominations, won for cinematography, music composition, picture editing, production design, sound editing, sound mixing and special visual effects in a supporting role.

Other programs winning multiple Emmys on the night included Netflix's "Russian Doll", which won three. The HBO comedy "Barry", Amazon comedy "Fleabag" and "Fosse/Verdon" each won two.

Netflix's "When They See Us", which highlights the issue of racism through the real-life story of five black and Latino men who are wrongly convicted for a gangrape, won for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special.

Casting director Aisha Coley dedicated the win to the five men who were wrongfully convicted in the 1989 Central Park jogger case. She also expressed her gratitude to "When They See Us" writer and director Ava DuVernay while accepting the award.

Winners in the more than 45 other categories were handed out on Saturday in the first part of the two-night Creative Arts ceremony. Rock climbing documentary "Free Solo", which captures Alex Honnold's scaling of Yosemite's 3000 ft. high El Capitan wall, won seven awards on Saturday.

The Primetime Emmys Awards ceremony will be held on September 22 here, and will air live in India on Star World.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Games Of Thrones Creative Arts Emmy Awards GoT
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp