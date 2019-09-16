'Game of Thrones' wins big at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" dominated the Creative Arts Emmy Awards by taking home 10 trophies.

The 71st Emmy Awards kicked off with a two-night event starting with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, held at Microsoft Theater here, reports "variety.com".

"Game Of Thrones", which wrapped up its story with the final season earlier this year, dominated the craft and technical categories at the ceremony on Sunday.

The series won in visual effects, single-camera, non-prosthetic make-up, main title design and drama series casting categories.

The popular fantasy drama set a new record by earning 32 nominations at the 2019 Emmys. This is the most ever for a single season of a show. The show was in the race to win in 18 categories on Sunday, out of which it took home 10 trophies.

HBO's "Chernobyl", which dramatises the story of the 1986 nuclear accident, won seven awards, followed by Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with six wins, which included acting accolades for Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby.

Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones took home trophies in guest acting categories for "The Handmaid's Tale".

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" also scored big in craft categories such as period costumes, and won for music supervision. The showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino share that latter award with Robin Urdang.

"Chernobyl", which earned 19 nominations, won for cinematography, music composition, picture editing, production design, sound editing, sound mixing and special visual effects in a supporting role.

Other programs winning multiple Emmys on the night included Netflix's "Russian Doll", which won three. The HBO comedy "Barry", Amazon comedy "Fleabag" and "Fosse/Verdon" each won two.

Netflix's "When They See Us", which highlights the issue of racism through the real-life story of five black and Latino men who are wrongly convicted for a gangrape, won for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special.

Casting director Aisha Coley dedicated the win to the five men who were wrongfully convicted in the 1989 Central Park jogger case. She also expressed her gratitude to "When They See Us" writer and director Ava DuVernay while accepting the award.

Winners in the more than 45 other categories were handed out on Saturday in the first part of the two-night Creative Arts ceremony. Rock climbing documentary "Free Solo", which captures Alex Honnold's scaling of Yosemite's 3000 ft. high El Capitan wall, won seven awards on Saturday.

The Primetime Emmys Awards ceremony will be held on September 22 here, and will air live in India on Star World.