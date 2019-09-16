Robert Downey Jr to be back as Iron Man in 'Black Widow'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Robert Downey Jr will be back as the enigmatic superhero Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Black Widow".

Downey will be seen reprising Tony Stark aka Iron Man one more time in the prequel "Black Widow", which will release in 2020, reports "deadline.com".

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr set to return as Iron Man for Marvel spinoff

Downey Jr, who won hearts all across the world as enigmatic superhero Iron Man, bid adieu to his superhero avatar with "Avengers: Endgame" this year. In fact, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff also died in the film.

ALSO READ: People fall apart in transitions between one phase to another, says Robert Downey Jr on life post Avengers

The characters will be back as "Black Widow" is a prequel taking place ahead of the events of "Endgame". It's unknown how big Downey Jr's role in the film will be.

"Black Widow" is set after the events of "Captain America: Civil War" but before the events of "Avengers: Infinity War". The film will trace the story of Romanoff, who will confront her past.