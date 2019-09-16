Rupert Friend to join Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite'

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Chiwetel Ejiofor will be joining Mark Wahlberg for the movie Infinite.

The latest development of the story is that Rupert Friend will join the cast.

The Paramount movie is an adaptation of the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, which centers on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as “the Infinite.”

To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives in order to defeat the villain.

Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock have written the screenplay. Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing with Mark Vahradian as well as Bellevue Productions’ John Zaozirny. Friend is next set to star in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and genre feature Separation.