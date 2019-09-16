Home Entertainment English

Russell Simmons banned from yoga studio over sexual assault charge

Russell Simmons, who was accused of rape and sexual misconduct, has been banned from entering a Manhattan-based yoga studio.

Published: 16th September 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, who was accused of rape and sexual misconduct, has been banned from entering a Manhattan-based yoga studio.

Last week, Modo Yoga NYC emailed Simmons and asked him to stop visiting their fitness studio, reports "foxnews.com".

Simmons, who relocated to Bali in February 2018 as allegations of sexual misconduct piled up, had attended classes at Modo while he was in Manhattan the past few weeks.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Jarosik​ drops rape lawsuit against Russell Simmons

"The management invited me, and then said that my presence had 'triggered some members,' " Simmons told The Post

The studio responded: "We do not pass judgment, gossip or comment on any of our students... However, when we receive complaints from students who are uncomfortable because of another student's alleged conduct outside of Modo, we are put in a difficult position."

Simmons, who denied any wrongdoing, stepped down from his companies in November 2018 after a guest column was published in "The Hollywood Reporter" by the screenwriter Jenny Lumet, in which she alleged that he sexually assaulted her in 1991.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Russell Simmons Russell Simmons sexual assault
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp