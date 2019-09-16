Russell Simmons banned from yoga studio over sexual assault charge

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, who was accused of rape and sexual misconduct, has been banned from entering a Manhattan-based yoga studio.

Last week, Modo Yoga NYC emailed Simmons and asked him to stop visiting their fitness studio, reports "foxnews.com".

Simmons, who relocated to Bali in February 2018 as allegations of sexual misconduct piled up, had attended classes at Modo while he was in Manhattan the past few weeks.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Jarosik​ drops rape lawsuit against Russell Simmons

"The management invited me, and then said that my presence had 'triggered some members,' " Simmons told The Post

The studio responded: "We do not pass judgment, gossip or comment on any of our students... However, when we receive complaints from students who are uncomfortable because of another student's alleged conduct outside of Modo, we are put in a difficult position."

Simmons, who denied any wrongdoing, stepped down from his companies in November 2018 after a guest column was published in "The Hollywood Reporter" by the screenwriter Jenny Lumet, in which she alleged that he sexually assaulted her in 1991.