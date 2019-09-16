Samuel Jackson lost six relatives to Alzheimer's

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Samuel L. Jackson has said that Alzheimer's disease has ravaged his family.

The actor has lent his support to a campaign to battle misconception that dementia is an inevitability of old age, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

He recalled that his mother, grandfather, aunts and uncles were all diagnosed with the form of dementia.

Sharing his own personal experiences, Jackson said: "I've been surrounded by Alzheimer's most of my life. My grandfather was my best friend growing up, so it was heart-breaking for me to see him not know who I was. The same happened with my mother soon after she was diagnosed. Her mother had it, her brother had it, her sister had it, and so did my aunt on my father's side.

"It is so cruel having someone who has nurtured you and taken care of you reach a point where they can't even recall your name."

Alzheimer's disease is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.