Singer Aaron Carter cancels tour for 'some peace'

According to his official website, Aaron Carter was set to play seven shows from October through January.

Published: 17th September 2019 03:35 PM

Singer Aaron Carter

(Photo | Aaron Carter Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Aaron Carter, who recently opened up about his mental health on a show, has announced that he is cancelling his current tour.

"I appreciate the love and efforts from my supporters," he tweeted on Monday.

"But after my next two shows coming up in Kentucky and Missouri and after I fly to Vancouver to do the toy drive which I'm donating 400 toys and over 1k of fan donations, I'm cancelling the rest of my shows for the remaining year."

"I have to put my health first and I hope you can all understand how much I need this time to heal and recharge my batteries," the 31-year-old wrote.

"I love you. Stay strong. Stay healthy, and just know I'll be back next year ready to go. But as a man, this is what I need to do to have some peace."

According to his official website, Carter was set to play seven shows from October through January.

"No matter what I say I'm not gonna change these people's opinions," he wrote. "I'm going to conserve my energy and I'm going to focus on the good things that I do and not waste my time on the ones that don't. My health comes first."

Last week, Carter opened up about a recent diagnosis and the assortment of prescription medication he is on. "The official diagnosis," he said on "The Doctors", "is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression", reports eonline.com.

He later showed his bag of medications, which included Xanax. "This is my reality," he said. "Hi, I have nothing to hide."

On the following episode, he revealed a huffing addiction and that his sister Leslie Carter, who died of an overdose in 2012, "got me into it".

"I was huffing because I was really f--king stupid," he said. "I was huffing because I'm a drug addict. I'm a drug addict. I am a drug addict in recovery."

