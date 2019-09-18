Ghostbusters 2020: Dan Aykroyd confirms role 

By Express News Service

Dan Aykroyd, star of the original two Ghostbusters films, is set to appear in the upcoming Ghostbusters 2020.“I’m not in the pictures so much anymore. We’ve got the Ghostbusters movie that we’re working on now and I will have to be performing in that,” Aykroyd said during an interview. “Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason has written the new movie. It will have most of the original people and then young stars.”

The returning cast members are joined by actors such as Carrie Coon, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace. Ghostbusters 2020 is also being directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman.