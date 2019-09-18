Home Entertainment English

'Lord Of The Rings' series could have $1 billion budget

According to a source, the budget of project could hit $1 billion, after considering the production costs, visual effects and the cast and creative teams.

Published: 18th September 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the movie series 'Lord of the rings'.

A still from the movie series 'Lord of the rings'. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Amazon Studios' upcoming "Lord Of The Rings" series will be shot in New Zealand.

The show, based on JRR Tolkien's fantasy novels, has already started pre-production in the country, which was the backdrop for Peter Jackson's acclaimed feature films as well, reports "hollywoodreporter.com".

Production in Auckland is expected to begin later this year. According to a source, the budget of project could hit $1 billion, after considering the production costs, visual effects and the cast and creative teams. Amazon bought the global rights to the property by paying around $250 million.

"As we searched for the location in which we could bring to life the primordial beauty of the Second Age of Middle-earth, we knew we needed to find somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains, that also is a home to world-class sets, studios and highly skilled and experienced craftspeople and other staff," said showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay.

"We're happy that we are now able to officially confirm New Zealand as our home for our series based on stories from J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings'," they added.

Set in Middle-earth, the TV adaptation will explore new storylines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Lord Of The Rings series
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp