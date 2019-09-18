Margot Robbie to produce Fools Day adaptation?

By Express News Service

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie, who was recently seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, is in talks to star in the feature film adaptation of the award-winning short film, Fools Day.

Cody Blue Snider, who directed the 18-minute short film, will also be directing the feature, which will be produced by Robbie’s Lucky Chap Entertainment, and New Line.

The film, written by Snider along with Shane Snider and Keatyn Lee, revolves around a fourth-grade class that plays an innocent April Fools’ prank on their teacher, which accidentally claims her life. Convinced they will go to jail if anyone finds out, the children go to great lengths to try to hide her body before a police officer arrives for an anti-drug drive. Robbie, who will serve as the executive producer, might be roped in to play the supporting role of the teacher.

