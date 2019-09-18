Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman to be the ‘centerpiece’ of the Rome Film Festival

By Express News Service

Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, will be among the highlights of Rome Film Festival, which runs from Oct. 17-27. The Italian premiere of the Netflix film will take place on Oct 21, a week after its European launch at BFI London Film Festival.

The screening of the film is described by Rome Film Fest director Antonio Monda as the “centerpiece” of the 14th edition of the event. Billed as an epic saga of organised crime in post-war America, The Irishman features a stellar cast; in addition to De Niro and Pacino, the line-up includes veteran actors and Scorsese collaborators, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel.

The Irishman sees Scorsese reunite with screenwriter Steve Zaillian — after working together on Gangs of New York. The storyline is adapted from Charles Brandt’s novel, I Heard You Paint Houses, about the unsolved mystery behind the disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa.