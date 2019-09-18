Home Entertainment English

Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins to star in Quibi thriller, 'Survive'

Actor Sophie Turner has fixed on the Quibi series, Survive, as her first project after Game of Thrones, which came to an end this year after eight seasons.

Published: 18th September 2019

(Photo | AP)

By Express News Service
In Survive, an adaptation of Alex Morel’s novel of the same name, Turner will feature alongside Corey Hawkins of Straight Outta Compton. 

Surivive follows Jane (Turner) and Paul (Hawkins), the only two survivors of a plane crash. After pulling themselves out of the wreckage, they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.

In a statement, Turner said, “I couldn’t be more honoured to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi. She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life but to also find her own source of strength and courage. “I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need,” said Turner.

Mark Pellington, best known for directing Nostalgia (2018), will helm the show, which is written by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar.

Meanwhile, the streaming platform, Quibi, which is set to launch next year, has an impressive lineup of projects in collaboration with stars like Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Don Cheadle, Tyra Banks, and Lorne Michaels.

