Actor-writer Issa Rae to remake 1996 'Set It Off'

The original film, directed by F Gary Gray, starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise, and revolved around the friends who pull off a series of successful robberies in LA.

Published: 19th September 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 

Actor-writer Issa Rae, known for creating, starring and writing the hit series, Insecure, is currently working on a re-imagining of the 1996 crime thriller, Set It Off.

The original film, directed by F Gary Gray, starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Kimberly Elise, and revolved around the friends who pull off a series of successful robberies in Lose Angeles.  

Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster are writing the script for the film, which will be produced by Rae and Montrel McKay. Apart from this project, Rae is awaiting the release of two romantic comedies — The Photograph and The Lovebirds — that are set to release on February 14 and April 3, respectively.

