Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expecting fifth child

The couple is already parents to Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months, Leonardo Angel Charles, three, Rafael Thomas, four and Carmen Gabriela, six.

Published: 19th September 2019 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fifth child together.

Hilaria shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a video showing the baby's heartbeat.

"It is still very early but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," she wrote in the caption.

"The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy, especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy. My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them.

I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders," she added.

The couple is already parents to Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months, Leonardo Angel Charles, three, Rafael Thomas, four and Carmen Gabriela, six.

Baldwin also has 23-year-old daughter Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

 

