Timothy Olyphant joins the cast of Fargo

By Express News Service

Timothy Olyphant

Actor Timothy Olyphant is set to join the new season of Fargo. He will star in the recurring role of Dick “Deafy” Wickware.

This season is lead by Chris Rock, and is set in Kansas City, Missouri where two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. Together they control an alternate economy that of exploitation, graft, and drugs.

Ben Whishaw, Uzo Aduba, Francesco Acquaroli, Gaetano Bruno, E’myri Crutchfield and Anji White, are also part of the cast. The fourth season of the show is slated to release next year. Warren Littlefield and Joel & Ethan Coen, who directed the 1996 film, Fargo, which inspired this series, serve as executive producers with Hawley.