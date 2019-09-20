Jodie Turner-Smith joins Michael B. Jordan in Without Remorse

By Express News Service

Queen and Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith will join Michael B. Jordan in Paramount’s adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.Turner-Smith will play Karen Greer in the movie.

Jamie Bell will also co-star as Robert Ritter, the deputy director of operations at the CIA who was a major character in the Clancy universe and helped recruit Kelly into the CIA. Jordan is starring as operations officer John Clark, also known as John Terrence Kelly, a former Navy S EAL who goes to work for the CIA. Sicario: Day of the Soldado filmmaker Stefano Sollima is directing Without Remorse from a script by Sicaro screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

Paramount plans to build a franchise around Jordan’s portrayal of Clark.In addition to Without Remorse, the actor will also lead Rainbow Six with production scheduled for 2019.