Know the difference between the various Emmy Awards

India has got several nods at the 2019 International Emmy Awards, and all the credit goes to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

International Emmy Awards

International Emmy Awards (Photo | International Emmy Awards Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian talent shines bright in the nomination list for this years International Emmy Awards, but don't confuse it with the Primetime Emmy awards gala.

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's "Sacred Games" has bagged nomination in the Best Drama section, and Netflix's anthology "Lust Stories" has been nominated under the Best Miniseries category. Actress Radhika Apte has been nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Lust Stories", and Sunidhi Chauhan's "The Remix" is competing in the non-scripted entertainment category with nominees from Argentina, Belgium and the UK.

There's a catch here.

The International Emmy Awards are a separate event from the main awards -- known as the Primetime Emmy Awards -- which recognises shows produced in the US. In fact, they have a much greater legacy because they have been around since 1949.

The 71st Primetime gala, which are bestowed by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, will be held on September 22 in Los Angeles, while the International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25 in New York.

Sunday's Primetime gala will honour the best of the small screen of last year, with "Game Of Thrones", "Chernobyl", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Barry" and "Fosse/Verdon" being in contention for top awards.

The International Emmy Awards on the other hand recognises excellence in television programming produced outside the US. They are presented annually by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences since 1973. The 47th edition of the award will be held in November in New York.

When it comes to this year's International Emmy Awards nominations, which span 21 countries across 11 categories, Brazil and the UK lead the pack.

There's more to the Emmy story.

American daytime television programming is honoured with the Daytime Emmy Awards, generally held in May or June. Then there's Sports Emmys to recognise the best in sports programming, and News and Documentary Emmys to spot the best in national news and documentary programming.

Creatives working on significant developments on the engineering and technological aspects of television are honoured by the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards. There's a regional chapter in the whole story with around 20 bodies in the US handing out Regional Emmys to identify great talent in the regional television markets.

In addition, there are Emmy awards for excellent students, highest achievement Emmy and an Emmy to recognise great public service.

