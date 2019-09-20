Sterling K Brown to executive produce drama series Everyday Insanity

By Express News Service

Fox is developing a one-hour drama that boasts Sterling K. Brown among its executive producers.

Titled Everyday Insanity, the series is inspired by the life events of series creator Laura Bensick. It is described as an uplifting drama about three wildly different families who to support each other after their loved ones are diagnosed with mental illnesses. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached.

Bensick is the writer and executive producer on the series, with Brown and Danielle Reardon executive producing under their Indian Meadows Productions banner. 20th Century Fox Television will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.