The Russo brothers to receive Showman Of The Year Award

By Express News Service

Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed this year’s Avengers: Endgame which became the highest-grossing box office movie of all time, will receive this year’s Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award from the International Cinematographers Guild.

The honor will be bestowed February 7 at the ICG’s annual Publicists Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

“Anthony and Joe Russo have made a huge impact in cinema with the record-breaking Avengers and Captain America films,” said Lewis Rothenberg, National President of the ICG. “They have taken audiences around the world on a wild journey with their unique and imaginative brand of storytelling and are two of the most exciting innovators in our industry today. We are thrilled to celebrate their cinematic showmanship and commitment to nurturing new talent.”

Last year, the brothers opened their new studio, AGBO. Its film Mosul directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan just bowed at Venice and Toronto. Their next project is Cherry, starring Tom Holland.