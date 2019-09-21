Bob Odenkirk’s action-thriller 'Nobody' set for August 2020 release

By Express News Service

Universal has revealed a release date for its Bob Odenkirk action-thriller, Nobody. The film will open on August 14, 2020, where it will face competition from Disney’s The One and Only Ivan and Sony’s Escape Room 2.

Odenkirk, best known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, stars in and produces Nobody. The actor will play an overlooked suburban dad no one would look at twice. But when two thieves break into his house, the crime fires up unknown rage within him, sending him on a path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

Hardcore Henry-filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing Nobody from a script by John Wick’s Derek Kolstad.