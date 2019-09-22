Home Entertainment English

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter beefs up security after brother Aaron threatens to kill his pregnant wife

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt are expecting their second child in a few weeks.

Published: 22nd September 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter who got a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter after he threatened to kill his 'pregnant wife and unborn child' has now increased security for his family.

"Nick has beefed up security," a source told Us Weekly.

"There is a definite concern for Lauren (Nick's pregnant wife) and the situation has been very stressful for her. She's close to her due date. However, because of what happened previously with her pregnancies and the stress, they just want the baby to get here safely and there is a concern that due to the stress she will go into early labor," the source added.

ALSO READ: Backstreet Boys to share memorabilia, wardrobe pieces for Grammy museum

The 39-year-old singer and his wife Lauren Kitt are expecting their second child in a few weeks. The couple tied the knot in 2014 and has a three-year-old son Odin.

On Tuesday, September 17, Nick said in a statement that he and his sister Angel Carter had filed a restraining order against their brother over alarming comments he claimed Aaron made regarding Kitt and their unborn baby.

"After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: Backstreet Boys unveil their 'favourite album'

However, Aaron denied the claims in a tweet on Tuesday writing, "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."

Aaron's family has been concerned about his mental state. He has claimed that police have been to his home to check on his mental health.

"Aaron is following the law and continues to be fully cooperative with any and all inquiries made by law enforcement. There have been multiple wellness checks made and none have ever resulted in any action," Page Six quoted Carter's representative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Aaron Carter
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp