Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate 25 years of 'Friends'

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the first episode of 'Friends' was aired on September 22, 1994.

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Burj Khalifa's projecting mapping show lit up to The Rembrandts' 'I'll be there for you' - also known as the theme tune of 'Friends'. (Photo | Burj Khalifa Instagram)

By IANS

DUBAI: As popular American sitcom "Friends" turned 25 a day ago, fans all across the globe were seen paying tribute to the show. And amid such celebration, Dubai tourism had a special way to mark the 25th anniversary of "Friends".

On Sunday, Dubai's iconic skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa's projecting mapping show lit up to The Rembrandts' "I'll be there for you" - also known as the theme tune of "Friends".

The light show showcased a string of iconic moments and objects from the show -- from Joey's signature dialogue, 'How You Doing?' to Monica's yellow peephole frame.

Twenty five years ago, actors Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry became household names with "Friends". Till date, the star cast is fondly known by their characters' names among their fans.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the first episode of the series was aired on September 22, 1994.

