Dwayne Johnson shares adorable picture with daughter Jasmine Lia

Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a sweet picture with his daughter, Jasmine Lia on Instagram.

Published: 23rd September 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson with his daughter Jasmine Lia. (Photo | Dwayne Johnson Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: It seems that Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson also known as The Rock is having a great time with his daughter Jasmine Lia.

The 47-year-old actor shared a sweet picture with his daughter, Jasmine Lia on Instagram.

"[?] (daddy may have put a little nip of tequila in his tea, cos it's always 5 o'clock somewhere) #icherishthesemoments #andgodblessmychair," the father of three captioned the comical picture, in which the muscular actor is crouched in a small chair using toy utensils.

Last month, Johnson officially tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is a mother to Jasmine and their 16-month-old daughter Tiana Gia, reported People.

The couple got married in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony that Johnson described as "phenomenal." Their daughters absolutely stole the show at the wedding.

