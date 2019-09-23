Stan Lee, Luke Perry remembered at Emmy Awards 2019

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Late icons including Stan Lee, Luke Perry and Valerie Harper were honoured at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards with a moving tribute.

Taking a break from celebrating the best of the small screen, the star-studded audience took a moment to remember the stars that Hollywood lost over the past year with the "In Memoriam" segment.

Actress Regina King presented this year's "In Memoriam" with an emotional speech.

"Tonight as we celebrate the very best of the past television season, we also take the time to remember the many legends we lost this year. Although they may be gone, their legacies now endure," said King.

"Without me" singer Halsey got onto the stage to sing a moving rendition of Cyndi Lauper's "Time after time", as a video remembering all the stars that showbiz lost played in the background.

Some other celebrities who were prominently featured in the segment were Peter Fonda, Albert Finney, Cameron Boyce, director John Singleton, Bob Einstein, Kristoff St. John, Rip Torn, Peggy Lipton and Rutger Hauer.

Perry's montage was one of the most emotional moments. He died in March after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.