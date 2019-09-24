Home Entertainment English

Documentary on Charlie Chaplin in the works

The story of Hollywood’s iconic comedian Charlie Chaplin will be directed by none other than his granddaughter Carmen.

By Express News Service

A new documentary on Charlie Chaplin is in the making. This time, the story of Hollywood’s iconic comedian will be directed by none other than his granddaughter Carmen Chaplin.

Carmen will be helming Charlie Chaplin, a Man of the World, a documentary theatre feature film. According to reports, the new documentary will add a “hardly explored new facet to the creator of the Tramp” going in-depth into his Romani roots and heritage.

This is the first time that a person from the Chaplin family has had such creative control over the making of a Charlie Chaplin movie. Carmen will also pen the script along with Amaia Remirez (Another Day of Life).

The producers Stany Coppet, Dolores Chaplin and others described their upcoming project in a statement as a documentary which, “radically reinterprets Chaplin’s oeuvre from a Romani perspective and examines the persecution of gypsies through his lens.” Currently, in development, the documentary is expected to begin production next year. 

