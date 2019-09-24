Emmys apologises for 'In Memoriam' segment image gaffe

Home Entertainment English

Oscar-winning composer Andre Previn

Oscar-winning composer Andre Previn (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The Television Academy has issued an apology for showing the photograph of a composer who is alive instead of the late Andre Previn in the In Memoriam segment during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.

A photograph of Leonard Slatkin was used to honour late Previn during the Emmy awards gala, held on Sunday night, reports "indiewire.com".

"The producers for the 71st Emmy Awards, the Television Academy and FOX sincerely apologise for this error. All In Memoriam mentions on the Television Academy's website feature accurate imagery for Mr. Previn," read the statement issued by the academy.

Previn was nominated for 11 Academy Awards throughout his career, winning the Best Original Score prize for "Gigi", "Porgy And Bess", "Irma la Douce", and "My Fair Lady".

He is also credited for composing in movies such as "All In A Night's Work", "Designing Woman", "Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse", and "Paint Your Wagon". Previn passed away in February at the age of 89.

The 75-year-old Slatkin is the Music Director Laureate of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Slatkin took to Twitter to react to the goof up.

"I saw that the Emmys posted a photo of me 'In Memoriam' rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the Kennedy Center Honors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P," he posted.

Stan Lee, Luke Perry and Valerie Harper were also honoured at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in the "In Memoriam" segment.

