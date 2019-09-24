Home Entertainment English

Neetu Chandra says comedian Mindy Kaling is an inspiration

Neetu Chandra has wrapped up the shoot for 'The Worst Day', a comedy film which marks her debut in Hollywood.

Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling and Kollywood actress Neetu Chandra

Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling and Kollywood actress Neetu Chandra (Photo | Agencies)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Chandra recently went for a screen test for a project based on the life of actress-comedian-director Mindy Kaling. She says the Indian-American artiste is an inspiration.

"Mindy is an inspiration, she has chosen a path that women find tough and aced it. It is my honour and pleasure to (give a screen test) test for her role. I understand Tamil culture and have always wanted to play a character like this," said Neetu.

Mindy, who has roots in Tamil Nadu, is known for shows like "The Office" and "The Mindy Project".

Meanwhile, Neetu has wrapped up the shoot for "The Worst Day", a comedy film which marks her debut in Hollywood. She is also shooting for a Korean youth action TV series "Narae". Both these projects are scheduled to release later this year.

