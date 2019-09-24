'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' gets China release

By Express News Service

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is scheduled for a China release on October 25, three months after its U.S. debut.

Set in the 1960s against the backdrop of the Manson murders, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a once-popular Western actor now struggling to maintain relevance and Brad Pitt as his trusty stunt double, alongside Margot Robbie as his neighbor, actress Sharon Tate.

China’s Bona Film Group, one of the country’s longest-running production companies, was a co-investor in the title. The film has received criticism in the West for its portrayal of its only Asian character, martial arts legend Bruce Lee. DiCaprio posted the news and a trailer from the film on his official Weibo account, which has two million followers.

Tarantino’s Django Unchained received a China release in 2013, but was pulled from theaters on the day of its premiere and heavily re-edited to remove violent sequences.