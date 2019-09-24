WATCH 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad' trailer | Aaron Paul returns as Jesse Pinkman

By Express News Service

Netflix has released another trailer for its highly secretive Breaking Bad movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie which featured a familiar face.

Aaron Paul returns as Jesse Pinkman for the movie, which begins in the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity. Now, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is also back in the director’s chair.

Details of the film was kept extremely under the wraps until Netflix accidentally leaked the title, release date and plot online in August. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie will premiere on Netflix on October 11th.