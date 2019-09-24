Will Arnett joins comedy series 'The First Team'

By Express News Service

Will Arnett is joining the cast of The First Team, the new series from Iain Morris and Damon Beesley and the duo’s first as co-writers since their hugely successful Brit comedy The Inbetweeners and its two spin-off films.

The multi-Emmy winner joins Shaquille Ali-Yebuah, Jack McMullen, Jake Short, Theo Barklem Biggs and Chris Geere in the BBC comedy.

Emmy winning producer Tom Werner (Roseanne, That ‘70s Show) and Caroline Leddy (Inbetweeners, Derry Girls) are executive producing and Sam Pinnell (Flowers, Derry Girls, Motherland) is producing the series, which has been commissioned by Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy, and Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two. Gregor Sharp is the BBC commissioning editor.

“We’re so lucky to be working with such an incredible bunch, some new faces and some we’ve worked with over the years, all making us laugh enormously,” said Morris.