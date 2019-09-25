Jonathan Banks confirms return in 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie'

Home Entertainment English

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Jonathan Banks has confirmed that he will return as Mike Ehrmantraut in the Breaking Bad spin-off film, El Camino.

'Better Call Saul' star Jonathan Banks

'Better Call Saul' star Jonathan Banks (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

During an interview at the Emmys, Banks was asked about his involvement in the film and he responded, “Yes. They’ll hit me in the head for saying this, but yes. Why not? None of those guys hit very hard anyway.”

Along with Banks and Aaron Paul, two more returning characters are confirmed for the Breaking Bad movie. Matt Jones is making a comeback as Badger and Charles Baker will return as Skinny Pete. However, further details about the role of Banks are still under the wraps. Considering that Mike died in the final season of Breaking Bad, the movie might cast Mike through flashbacks.  

This hints that a few more Breaking Bad characters might do a cameo in the movie including Walter himself, Skyler and Walter White Jr., Jimmy McGill, Jane Margolis, and others. However, these are just speculations at this point.

El Camino is written and directed by Vince Gilligan and produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer, and Aaron Paul, along with Sony Pictures Television. The film is set to release on October 11 on Netflix.

