Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum to be back in 'Jurassic World'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill will soon be returning to the world of the dinosaurs with the upcoming "Jurassic World 3".

The trio appeared in the original "Jurassic Park" in 1993. They will be reprising their roles in the third chapter in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's "Jurassic World" franchise, reports variety.com.

Dern will play Dr. Ellie Sattler, Neill will portray Dr. Alan Grant and Goldblum will return as the wisecracking Dr. Ian Malcolm.

ALSO READ: Laura Dern debunks Bradley Cooper romance rumours

Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015's "Jurassic World", is also returning to direct the project with actor Chris Pratt also set to be back as dinosaur handler Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as dinosaur rights activist Claire Dearing.

The casting of Dern, Goldblum and Neill was announced on Tuesday night at a special screening of "Jurassic World" when Trevorrow brought out Dern during the question and answer portion.

Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow are also returning to executive produce the project.

Emily Carmichael has written the "Jurassic World 3" screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom". The plot is still being kept under wraps.

The film is set to open in 2021.