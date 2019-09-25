Nicolas Cage to star in Portland-based drama 'Pig'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nicolas Cage has been roped in to star in a Portland-based drama titled Pig. The film, by Michael Sarnoski, tells the story of a solitary Oregon truffle hunter (Cage) who loses his pig while foraging in the woods and must journey into Portland-and his long-abandoned past-to recover her. Cage, who is also the film’s producer, will star alongside Hereditary’s Alex Wolff.

The film started production in Oregon on Monday, and while it’s unclear if the movie will actually be filmed in town, rumors of Cage being spotted around the city surfaced on social media the last few days.

“What began as a very personal project has transformed into a labor of love for so many talented people,” Sarnoski said. “I’m thrilled for us all to be bringing this strange world to life.” Cage recently starred in the TIFF world premiere of Richard Stanley’s sci-fi thriller Color Out of Space.