Sneha Rajani leaves Sony Pictures Networks Productions

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sneha Rajani, who was associated with Sony Pictures Networks Production for over 20 years, has decided to quit the organisation.

Sneha was Head of Sony Pictures Networks (SPN's) film production division, Sony Pictures Networks Productions (SPNP).

NP Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), said: "At an organizational level, Sneha's contributions have been game-changing. She has successfully chaperoned the organization's growth from launching Sony MAX, India's leading Hindi movies channel to leading our flagship channel, SET, and establishing SPN's theatrical division - SPNP and many more.

"She has been an active crusader for dignity and has led the diversity team at SPN, shaping the organization into a truly inclusive workplace. Her dedication and commitment to the organization's cause has been unflinching and symbolic of her loyalty. Sneha's exit later next month will leave a large void in SPN's management team."

Sneha was instrumental in launching Sony MAX and in revolutionising the content of Sony Entertainment Television (SET) with shows like "Bade Acche Lagte Hai", "Kuch Toh Log Kahenge" and "Parvarish".

She has also led the iconic cricket wrap-around show 'Extraaa Innings' with a female presenter.