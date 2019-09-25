Home Entertainment English

Sneha Rajani leaves Sony Pictures Networks Productions

Sneha Rajani was Head of Sony Pictures Networks film production division, Sony Pictures Networks Productions.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sneha Rajani, who was associated with Sony Pictures Networks Production for over 20 years, has decided to quit the organisation.

Sneha was Head of Sony Pictures Networks (SPN's) film production division, Sony Pictures Networks Productions (SPNP).

NP Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), said: "At an organizational level, Sneha's contributions have been game-changing. She has successfully chaperoned the organization's growth from launching Sony MAX, India's leading Hindi movies channel to leading our flagship channel, SET, and establishing SPN's theatrical division - SPNP and many more.

"She has been an active crusader for dignity and has led the diversity team at SPN, shaping the organization into a truly inclusive workplace. Her dedication and commitment to the organization's cause has been unflinching and symbolic of her loyalty. Sneha's exit later next month will leave a large void in SPN's management team."

Sneha was instrumental in launching Sony MAX and in revolutionising the content of Sony Entertainment Television (SET) with shows like "Bade Acche Lagte Hai", "Kuch Toh Log Kahenge" and "Parvarish".

She has also led the iconic cricket wrap-around show 'Extraaa Innings' with a female presenter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sneha Rajani Sony Pictures Sony Pictures Networks Productions
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp