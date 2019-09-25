Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki in development

By Express News Service

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki could soon be starring in a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. CBS Television Studios is currently developing a new version of the classic Chuck Norris-led series with Padalecki in the title role.

The series would focus on Walker as he returns from years undercover. A widower and father of two, he begins fighting crime with a new partner, who is one of the only female Rangers in history.

Anna Fricke is attached to write and executive produce the new series. Fricke, who is currently under an overall deal at CBS TV Studios, previously co-created the Syfy series Being Human with her previous credits also including shows like Wayward Pines and Valor. Padalecki will also executive produce along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Dan Spilo.

In addition to Norris, the original Walker, Texas Ranger also starred Clarence Gilyard Jr., Sheree J. Wilson, and Noble Willingham. The series ran for nearly 200 episodes over nine seasons. Norris starred as the titular lawman as he and his partner (Gilyard Jr.) fought crime all around Texas.