Home Entertainment English

Will Smith joins crime drama 'The Council'

Peter Landesman, who wrote and directed Smith's 2015 sports drama 'Concussion', is on board to pen the script.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Will Smith

Hollywood actor Will Smith (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Will Smith will soon be seen essaying the role of crime boss Nicky Barnes in "The Council".

Peter Landesman, who wrote and directed Smith's 2015 sports drama "Concussion", is on board to pen the script.

ALSO READ: Will Smith defends his alcohol use, says 'it's his personal business'

Smith is also producing the project with James Lassiter for Westbrook Inc.'s Overbrook Entertainment along with Jackson Pictures' Matt Jackson and Jason Essex for Anonymous Nobodies, reports variety.com.

The Netflix thriller revolves around a crime syndicate consisting of seven African-American men who ruled Harlem in the 1970s and early 1980s with the goal of establishing a self-sufficient and self-policing African American city-state, funded by revolutionising the drug game. It explores the relationship between Barnes and a rising protege.

ALSO READ: Will Smith to star in sci-film 'Brilliance'

The real-life Barnes partnered with the Italian-American mafia on international drug distribution until his arrest in 1978. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and became a federal informant under the witness protection programme. Barnes died in 2012 but his death did not become known until this year.

He was portrayed by Cuba Gooding Jr. in Ridley Scott's "American Gangster".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Council Will Smith
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp