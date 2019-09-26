Home Entertainment English

Kylie Jenner hospitalised with 'severe, flu-like' symptoms

Kylie Jenner had come down with nausea and dizziness, and has been receiving top-notch treatment from doctors.

Published: 26th September 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been admitted to hospital. She was taken in with "severe, flu-like" symptoms.

According to "tmz.com", Kylie had come down with "nausea and dizziness", and has been receiving "top-notch" treatment from doctors.

Due to her illness, she even cancelled her Paris Fashion Week trip.

Giving update about her health, Jenner took to social media and wrote: "Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier.

"Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit. Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn't just for the runway I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event..."

