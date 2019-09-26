WATCH | Never got a chance to say 'Howdy Modi', says stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj

By IANS

NEW YORK: Indian-origin stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj says he never got a chance to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and say "Howdy Modi".

Minhaj on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a link to his conversation with NBC presenter Seth Meyers.

The headline of the video read: "Hasan Minhaj was barred from an Indian political rally that Trump attended."

"Never got a chance to say Howdy Modi," Minhaj tweeted.

In the show, he told Meyers: "Prime Minister Modi had sold out NRG stadium... 50,000 plus people showed up and then Donald Trump was like I'll open. And I was like 'I gotta go this is like Jay-Z and Beyonce of... known nationalism'."

"Imagine a J and B concert but with no Black or White people and no coolness at all."

"....I have to be there. We submitted our press credentials and immediately got an e-mail saying 'we are out of space'. You are out of space in a football stadium? C'mon," said Minhaj, in the talk show.

He said the organisers told him he has been denied entry "because of some of the comments you have made".

The comedian said he watched the show on a screen at the parking lot of the stadium.

Minhaj was allegedly barred from entering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy Modi' rally in Houston on Sunday.