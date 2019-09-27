Home Entertainment English

Does Brad Pitt's new 'girlfriend' have an India connect?

Ever since the divorce with Angelina Jolie came through, speculations have been rife about Brad Pitt's love life.

Published: 27th September 2019 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Who is Sat Hari Khalsa? Over the past week, the name has been increasingly occupying space in the American gossip websites, with reports introducing her as Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's new girlfriend -- now that the dapper 55-year-old actor is single and ready to mingle once again.

Ever since the divorce with Angelina Jolie came through, speculations have been rife about Brad Pitt's love life. A "Us Weekly" exclusive stated that Brad started seeing Sat Hari about a year ago, and since then the two have been quietly going strong.

Then, an "eonline" report came out to negate all stories linking Brad with Sat Hari.

ALSO READ: Is Kanye West setting up Khloe Kardashian with Brad Pitt?

Sat Hari Khalsa

Whether the two are dating, or are just friends, all such random preorts have kept the mush buzz alive, as have liberally-circulated snapshots that have magically surfaced all over the Internet, showing Brad and Sat Hari together at last September's Conservatory of Music Annual Benefit and Art Auction.

From what she has allowed to be known about her, Sat Hari is a spiritual guru and a jewellery designer. She was educated in the country and, during her stay in India, learnt about precious gems and the ancient symbolism associated with jewellery manufacture.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt asks NASA astronaut about Chandrayaan 2

Incidentally, her jewellery brand is called Amrit, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

"She's very strong and has a beautiful mind. That's what he's attracted to," a source told "Us Weekly".

Brad was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2016. He and Jolie are parents of Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Interestingly, Aniston has often worn Sat Hari's jewellery designs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brad Pitt Sat Hari Khalsa
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp