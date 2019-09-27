Marvel cancels plans for live-action 'Ghost Rider' series

By IANS

LOS ANGELS: Plans for Marvel's "Ghost Rider" live-action series have been scrapped by streaming service Hulu.

The live-action superhero drama was set to pick up the story of Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna) in an informal spin-of from Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, reports thesun.co.uk.

While the series was announced in May alongside fellow supernatural superhero show Marvel's "Helstrom", it appears the more well-known property has been cancelled due to a "creative impasse" between producers and the streaming service, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ingrid Escajeda was announced as showrunner and executive producer for "Ghost Rider", alongside Paul Zbyszewski and head of Marvel TV Jeph Loeb also executive producing.

ALSO READ: ‘Door is closed’ on Spider-Man rejoining Marvel Cinematic Universe - Sony Pictures Chief

The character has been described as "consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. He lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields".

It's unclear whether the show will be shopped to other services or even debut on Disney+. There's also the possibility they could be using the character in a movie instead.

Disney -- which owns Marvel Studios and is the leading shareholder at Hulu -- still has multiple shows in development for the streaming service.

This includes live action shows Marvel's "Runaways" and "Helstrom", but also animated series "M.O.D.O.K.", "Hit-Monkey", "Tigra & Dazzler Show" and "Howard The Duck".

These animated shows will converge for an "Avengers" team up called Marvel's "The Offenders".