Home Entertainment English

Marvel cancels plans for live-action 'Ghost Rider' series

Disney -- which owns Marvel Studios and is the leading shareholder at Hulu -- still has multiple shows in development for the streaming service.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider (Photo | Marvel)

By IANS

LOS ANGELS: Plans for Marvel's "Ghost Rider" live-action series have been scrapped by streaming service Hulu.

The live-action superhero drama was set to pick up the story of Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna) in an informal spin-of from Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, reports thesun.co.uk.

While the series was announced in May alongside fellow supernatural superhero show Marvel's "Helstrom", it appears the more well-known property has been cancelled due to a "creative impasse" between producers and the streaming service, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Ingrid Escajeda was announced as showrunner and executive producer for "Ghost Rider", alongside Paul Zbyszewski and head of Marvel TV Jeph Loeb also executive producing.

ALSO READ: ‘Door is closed’ on Spider-Man rejoining Marvel Cinematic Universe - Sony Pictures Chief

The character has been described as "consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. He lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields".

It's unclear whether the show will be shopped to other services or even debut on Disney+. There's also the possibility they could be using the character in a movie instead.

Disney -- which owns Marvel Studios and is the leading shareholder at Hulu -- still has multiple shows in development for the streaming service.

This includes live action shows Marvel's "Runaways" and "Helstrom", but also animated series "M.O.D.O.K.", "Hit-Monkey", "Tigra & Dazzler Show" and "Howard The Duck".

These animated shows will converge for an "Avengers" team up called Marvel's "The Offenders".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marvel Ghost Rider Ghost Rider series
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp