Marvel’s Kevin Feige to produce upcoming Star Wars project

Marvel’s Kevin Feige will develop a new Star Wars storyline as part of the franchise’s next wave of projects. Feige joins the Lucasfilm team as studio president Kathleen Kennedy prepares for the new chapter of films set in the Star Wars universe.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on,” said Alan Horn, the co-chairman and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Studios, which owns both Marvel and Lucasfilm.

“Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work together,” added Alan Horn.

Feige, who is widely credited with the phenomenal boom in comic book movies of the past decade, produced all 22 movies in the Avengers franchise.

In July, superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame became the biggest movie of all time, ending the 10-year reign of James Cameron’s Avatar.

In addition to the new Star Wars film, Feige will oversee Marvel’s upcoming list of movies and television shows featuring popular Avengers characters, as well as new Marvel franchises acquired by Disney in its purchase of 21st Century Fox, including the popular X-Men.