WATCH 'The Irishman' trailer | Robert De Niro ages well in this crime thriller

Robert De Niro is based on the 2004 memoir 'I Heard You Paint Houses' by former investigator Charles Brandt.

Published: 27th September 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Robert De Niro-starrer 'The Irishman'.

A still from Robert De Niro-starrer 'The Irishman'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood legend Robert De Niro goes back in time in the new trailer of his forthcoming "The Irishman", which highlights innovative de-aging VFX techniques used in the film.

"The Irishman" brings back director Martin Scorsese, and the film reunites De Niro with Al Pacino for the fourth time after "The Godfather Part II", "Heat", and "Righteous Kill".

The film is based on the 2004 memoir "I Heard You Paint Houses" by former investigator Charles Brandt.

ALSO READ: Robert De Niro, Shia LaBeouf to lead crime drama 'After Exile'

In the trailer of "The Irishman", which was released days before its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27, De Niro is seen in two avatars -- one old, and another a much younger version, which has been created by digital de-aging technology.

The trailer aired during an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday when De Niro joined the show as a guest.

The much-anticipated Netflix film shows how mob assassin Frank Sheeran (essayed by De Niro) on his death bed confessed that he killed union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

The trailer shows Sheeran plotting with Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) to assassinate Hoffa. With the background of the Kennedy assassination, the trailer also shows Sheeran infiltrating Hoffa's inner circle with a scene.

ALSO READ: Amazon cancels Robert De Niro-Julianne Moore’s USD 160 million Weinstein produced drama

It opens with Sheeran putting on a gold ring and bracelet while speaking with lawyer Bill Bufalino (Ray Romano), who goes on to explain him that the 'management' can only fire a driver on specific charges. He then asks Sheeran a number of questions, and he gives contradicting answers which get highlighted with quick-cut shots.

Netflix invested $200 million to make "The Irishman", after Paramount stepped aside. Scorsese has shot the movie on both film and digital.

"The Irishman" will release on November 1 for a brief theatrical run. It will then go live on Netflix on November 27.

TAGS
Robert De Niro The Irishman Martin Scorsese Al Pacino
