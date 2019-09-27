WATCH 'The Irishman' trailer | Robert De Niro ages well in this crime thriller

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood legend Robert De Niro goes back in time in the new trailer of his forthcoming "The Irishman", which highlights innovative de-aging VFX techniques used in the film.

"The Irishman" brings back director Martin Scorsese, and the film reunites De Niro with Al Pacino for the fourth time after "The Godfather Part II", "Heat", and "Righteous Kill".

The film is based on the 2004 memoir "I Heard You Paint Houses" by former investigator Charles Brandt.

In the trailer of "The Irishman", which was released days before its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27, De Niro is seen in two avatars -- one old, and another a much younger version, which has been created by digital de-aging technology.

The trailer aired during an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday when De Niro joined the show as a guest.

The much-anticipated Netflix film shows how mob assassin Frank Sheeran (essayed by De Niro) on his death bed confessed that he killed union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

The trailer shows Sheeran plotting with Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) to assassinate Hoffa. With the background of the Kennedy assassination, the trailer also shows Sheeran infiltrating Hoffa's inner circle with a scene.

It opens with Sheeran putting on a gold ring and bracelet while speaking with lawyer Bill Bufalino (Ray Romano), who goes on to explain him that the 'management' can only fire a driver on specific charges. He then asks Sheeran a number of questions, and he gives contradicting answers which get highlighted with quick-cut shots.

Netflix invested $200 million to make "The Irishman", after Paramount stepped aside. Scorsese has shot the movie on both film and digital.

"The Irishman" will release on November 1 for a brief theatrical run. It will then go live on Netflix on November 27.